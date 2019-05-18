Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.17 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) will report earnings per share of ($1.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. Odonate Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($4.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($4.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Jeff L. Vacirca bought 3,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 140,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $2,556,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 49,528 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 316,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 49,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 40,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,141. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $596.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.93.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

