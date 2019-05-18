Obsidian (ODN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,008.00

Obsidian (CURRENCY:ODN) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Obsidian coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Obsidian has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Obsidian has a market cap of $263,451.00 and $3,008.00 worth of Obsidian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00018133 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00027222 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038971 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.02272560 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00066644 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Obsidian Profile

Obsidian (CRYPTO:ODN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Obsidian’s total supply is 105,420,866 coins and its circulating supply is 65,914,518 coins. Obsidian’s official website is obsidianplatform.com . Obsidian’s official Twitter account is @ObsidianCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obsidian is /r/ObsidianProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Obsidian

Obsidian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obsidian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obsidian using one of the exchanges listed above.

