Obseva (OBSV) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Obseva alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OBSV. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Obseva in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $38.00 price objective on Obseva and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Obseva from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Obseva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

Shares of OBSV stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 23,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,489. The company has a market cap of $593.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.16. Obseva has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Obseva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Obseva by 25.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Obseva by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Obseva in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Obseva in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Obseva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

See Also: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Obseva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Obseva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obseva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.