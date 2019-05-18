Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of OCSI opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.08 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.54. Oaktree Strategic Income has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $157,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $27,803.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,024 shares of company stock valued at $327,055. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

