Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $698,315.36 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $698,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
OCSL opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $804.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.75.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 102.18%. The company had revenue of $38.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.90 million. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. National Securities raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.88.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,000,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after buying an additional 41,989 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,802,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 19,532 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,793,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,277,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Oaktree Specialty Lending
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
