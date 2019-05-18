Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (NRI) Lowered to “Hold” at Bloom Burton

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NRI stock remained flat at $C$1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 629.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$3.95.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.50 million. Analysts predict that Nuvo Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34000001206 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

