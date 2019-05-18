Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Babcock International Group (BAB)

Posted by on May 18th, 2019 // Comments off

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 778.75 ($10.18).

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 516.80 ($6.75) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 471.90 ($6.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 868 ($11.34).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

See Also: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.