Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Babcock International Group (BAB)

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 778.75 ($10.18).

Shares of BAB stock opened at GBX 516.80 ($6.75) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 471.90 ($6.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 868 ($11.34).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

