Numis Securities Lowers Land Securities Group (LAND) Price Target to GBX 894

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its target price lowered by Numis Securities from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 894 ($11.68) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Numis Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LAND. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Land Securities Group to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 755 ($9.87) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 914.25 ($11.95).

LON:LAND opened at GBX 884.20 ($11.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.07. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 784.20 ($10.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 985.50 ($12.88).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.43%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Nicholas Cadbury purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 888 ($11.60) per share, with a total value of £26,640 ($34,809.88).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

