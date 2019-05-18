Nordson (NDSN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordson stands to benefit from the diversified product portfolio and large customer base in the end markets. We also believe that the company stands to gain from buyouts and its solid product portfolio. In addition, its policies of paying dividends and repurchasing shares work in its favor. For fiscal 2019, it anticipates organic volume to grow 3-5%, higher than 2.5% registered in fiscal 2018. Also, operating margin is predicted to increase 100-150 basis points year over year. On the flip side, risks surfacing from rising cost of sales and higher debt levels are concerning. Further, forex woes are likely to hurt sales growth by 2%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have underperformed the industry. Also, earnings estimates for fiscal 2019 have been revised down in the past 30 days.”

NDSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NDSN stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.23. 275,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Nordson has a 52 week low of $110.16 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.21). Nordson had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $497.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory P. Merk sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $803,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $96,082.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,560 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 3.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 167,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,178,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Nordson by 0.7% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 75,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Nordson by 3.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

