Nordic American Tanker (NAT) Trading 9.2% Higher

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) traded up 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.62. 41,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,278,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group set a $1.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

The stock has a market cap of $367.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 47.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $53.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -26.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 30,678.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,232,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 112,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 61,188 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 986,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 35,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

