Noble Energy (NBL) Given a $35.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) has been given a $35.00 target price by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NBL. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their target price on Noble Energy to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Noble Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

NYSE:NBL opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.38. Noble Energy has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. Noble Energy’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $212,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Noble Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,442,745 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,787,000 after acquiring an additional 134,069 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Noble Energy by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 179,898 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 75,975 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Noble Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Noble Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

