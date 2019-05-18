Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Shares Bought by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,361 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,308,676 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $72,046,000 after purchasing an additional 61,047 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

In other Noble Energy news, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noble Energy stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $37.76.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Noble Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

NBL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stephens set a $35.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/noble-energy-inc-nbl-shares-bought-by-state-treasurer-state-of-michigan.html.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.