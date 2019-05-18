Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Noble Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NBL. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Imperial Capital set a $39.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Stephens set a $35.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $23.85 on Friday. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Noble Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, Director James E. Craddock sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $212,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Noble Energy by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,976,678 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $320,913,000 after buying an additional 8,288,989 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 53.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,144,841 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $547,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $81,451,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 1,843.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,948,365 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,883,465 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,096 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

