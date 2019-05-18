Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 6,807 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NYSE USB opened at $51.56 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,941.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $248,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,734. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

