Nissan Motor (NSANY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.79. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

