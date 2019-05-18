Nissan Motor (NSANY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.79. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

