Nielsen (NLSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter driven by solid execution and ongoing focus on operational efficiency. The company is benefiting from strength in both the segments, namely Global Media and Connect. We believe the company’s consistent investment in product portfolio, and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth in the near term as well as long haul. Further, positive contributions from its acquisitions are positives. However, Nielsen is being impacted by unimpressive performance in the emerging-markets served. The company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion and profitability. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Notably, in a year’s time, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nielsen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price target on shares of Nielsen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $7,897,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter worth about $1,447,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Nielsen by 1,274.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 260,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 241,565 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.