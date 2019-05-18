New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $32,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $148,632,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,407,000 after purchasing an additional 306,919 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,551,000 after purchasing an additional 291,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,549,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,251,000 after purchasing an additional 289,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,597,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Brian P. Mckeon sold 7,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.87, for a total transaction of $1,860,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $532,531.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,723.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,886 shares of company stock valued at $12,910,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $249.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.11 and a 1-year high of $256.22. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 354,783.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $576.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system-trims-stake-in-idexx-laboratories-inc-idxx.html.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.