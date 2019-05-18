New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in General Mills were worth $41,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Mills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.16.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 4,719 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $239,630.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,207.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 120,722 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,985,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,764,784. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

