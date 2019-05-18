New Gold (NGD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:NGD opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.42.

New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.79 million.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; the Mesquite mine located in Imperial County, California, the United States; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

