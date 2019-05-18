Neutral News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Metro Bank (MBNKF) Share Price

Media stories about Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have been trending neutral on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Metro Bank earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.
- Metro Bank Shares Post Record Gain as Lender Boosts Capital (finance.yahoo.com)
- INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Metro Bank PLC Investors (MBNKF) (businesswire.com)
- Metro Bank forced to price £350m share placement at discount (finance.yahoo.com)
- Britain’s Metro Bank launches cut-price share placing to patch up finances (finance.yahoo.com)
- Investigation announced for Investors in shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTC: MBNKF) (openpr.com)
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Metro Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Metro Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.
About Metro Bank
Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.
