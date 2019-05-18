NeoPhotonics’ (NPTN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at MKM Partners

MKM Partners restated their neutral rating on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $4.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NPTN stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,310,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $210.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.26. NeoPhotonics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.99 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $69,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $112,533.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 49.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 8.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.