National Security Group Inc (NSEC) Major Shareholder Acquires $69,307.95 in Stock

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $69,307.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of National Security Group stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. National Security Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.01.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 1.05% of National Security Group worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

