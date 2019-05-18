National Bank Financial Raises Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Price Target to C$175.00

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$155.00 to C$175.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$154.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$161.00 to C$187.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$135.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$165.25.

BYD.UN opened at C$168.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93. Boyd Group Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$81.76 and a 1-year high of C$111.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward Cheskis sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.45, for a total value of C$27,690.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,162,793.54.

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

