Nasdaq (NDAQ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Nasdaq have outperformed the industry year to date. Nasdaq has been successful at maximizing opportunities as a technology and analytics provider and at the same time growing core marketplace businesses. It remains focused on growth via acquisitions and organic initiatives, thereby enabling its entry into new markets and gaining and cross-selling opportunities. It has also been ramping up non-transaction revenue base. Its strong balance sheet helps it to invest in growth opportunities and engage in shareholder-friendly moves. However, it has been witnessing elevated expenses, which limit margin expansion. High debt level induced increase in interest expenses. Both leverage ratio and interest coverage ratio compare unfavorably with the industry average. It estimates 2019 non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $1.29-$1.33 billion. Nasdaq’s first-quarter EPS beat estimates but was down year over year due to lower trading activity.”

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $90.30 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $75.49 and a 1 year high of $96.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.71 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Wittman sold 13,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $1,193,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $120,831.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,582. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,022,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,854,000 after buying an additional 193,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,105,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,679,000 after buying an additional 69,633 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,944,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,733,000 after buying an additional 166,451 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,674,000 after buying an additional 39,265 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.