Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Invests $33.83 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 788,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,829,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.0% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,815,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867,577 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,804,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,141 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,075,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,441,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,882,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,649,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EEM opened at $40.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

