Murray Income Trust (MUT) Sets New 1-Year High at $838.00

Murray Income Trust plc (LON:MUT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 838 ($10.95) and last traded at GBX 838 ($10.95), with a volume of 32111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 834 ($10.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The firm has a market cap of $552.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is -0.51%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.57) per share, for a total transaction of £1,618 ($2,114.20).

Murray Income Trust Company Profile (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

