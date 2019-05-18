Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.81. 278,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $104.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $131.43 and a 1-year high of $171.58.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.75.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

