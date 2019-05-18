Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 882.1% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 33.8% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Home Bancshares stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Home Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $163.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

