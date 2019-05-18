Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in Workday Inc (WDAY)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 60.9% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 149.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Workday by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $210.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $117.24 and a 52-week high of $213.98.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $788.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.84 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Workday from $106.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.69.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $175,338.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.98, for a total value of $887,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126,562 shares of company stock valued at $208,547,706. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

