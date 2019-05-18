Morgan Stanley Raises Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Price Target to $57.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.91.

NYSE BHVN opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $65.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Declan Doogan sold 88,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $5,189,156.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,843,997.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vlad Coric sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $5,009,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,856 shares of company stock worth $20,507,075. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 480,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

