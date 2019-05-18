Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 44.1% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $131,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 20,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $587,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,514 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

NYSE:AB opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $31.42.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $795.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.41%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

