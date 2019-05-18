Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,010 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,211,000 after buying an additional 511,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,956,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,649,000 after buying an additional 2,030,845 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17,720.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,420,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 42,182,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,687,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,870,000 after buying an additional 6,242,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,108,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,582,000 after buying an additional 830,689 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,847 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $1,828,556.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,506,095.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $26,939,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,814,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,350,530,105.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 845,959 shares of company stock valued at $106,647,752. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $81.49 and a one year high of $132.13. The firm has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $129.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/montag-a-associates-inc-decreases-stake-in-eli-lilly-and-co-lly.html.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.