Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Stake Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST opened at $63.63 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $47.74 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.49 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $748,463.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,534,909.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 481,356 shares of company stock valued at $29,678,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Monster Beverage Corp (MNST) Stake Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/monster-beverage-corp-mnst-stake-decreased-by-teacher-retirement-system-of-texas.html.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.