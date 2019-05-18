Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (MNR)

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. B. Riley also issued estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

NYSE MNR opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.31 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 2.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 19,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $243,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $266,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 918,733 shares in the company, valued at $12,255,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,709 shares of company stock worth $287,691 and have sold 37,000 shares worth $508,400. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 736,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,545,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 234,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,951,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after purchasing an additional 214,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.6 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

