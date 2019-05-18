Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Position Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $129.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.31 and a 12-month high of $154.06. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.63. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $27,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

