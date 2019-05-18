Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $4.43 Million Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Robert Half International to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

RHI opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $79.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

