Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $3.41 Million Stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Cameco by 9,400.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Cameco Corp has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $297.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

