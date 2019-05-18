Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $93.92 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,670,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 190,797 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $93,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.0% during the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 8,089,141 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $431,879,000 after purchasing an additional 930,083 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 60,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 88,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $11,610,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

In related news, Director Lowell C. Mcadam sold 285,988 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $16,221,239.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,503.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $350,312.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,169 shares of company stock worth $16,805,577 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

