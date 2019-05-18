Millennium Management LLC Takes $65,000 Position in Hallador Energy Co (HNRG)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,807 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hallador Energy by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hallador Energy stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $168.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of -0.05. Hallador Energy Co has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $89.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Hallador Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 21st.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

