Millennium Management LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Covia Holdings (CVIA)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,639 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Covia were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Covia by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,997,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Covia by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,482,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Covia by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,297,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,582,000 after acquiring an additional 515,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covia by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,297,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,582,000 after acquiring an additional 515,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Covia by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,128,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Covia alerts:

CVIA opened at $3.17 on Friday. Covia Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $428.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Covia’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CVIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Covia in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

WARNING: “Millennium Management LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Covia Holdings (CVIA)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/18/millennium-management-llc-has-86000-holdings-in-covia-holdings-cvia.html.

Covia Profile

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.