Microsoft Co. (MSFT) EVP Sells $630,100.00 in Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total value of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher C. Capossela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $386,610.00.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $128.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Nomura cut their target price on Microsoft from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Microsoft from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 169,992,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 168,237,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $7,728,792,000. Lunia Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9,650.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861,809 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 254,905,697 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,890,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,091,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

