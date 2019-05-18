Michael Cooper Acquires 123,700 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Michael Cooper bought 123,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,906,133.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,408,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$221,040,895.99.
Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Cooper bought 18,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$425,226.92.
D.UN stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$23.65. 57,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,381. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$18.12 and a one year high of C$23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.