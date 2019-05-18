Michael Cooper Acquires 123,700 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Michael Cooper bought 123,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,906,133.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,408,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$221,040,895.99.

Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Michael Cooper bought 18,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$425,226.92.

D.UN stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$23.65. 57,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,381. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$18.12 and a one year high of C$23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10.

D.UN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.80.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

