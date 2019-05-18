MGE Energy (MGEE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $70.74.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.57 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

In other MGE Energy news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Keebler purchased 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,975.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 2,867.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 438,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,439,000 after acquiring an additional 116,916 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 85,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,440,000 after acquiring an additional 76,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,451,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,378,000 after acquiring an additional 65,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

