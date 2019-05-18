Metlife Inc (MET) Holdings Lessened by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Metlife by 57.5% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,642,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,398 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Metlife in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 8.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Metlife in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $47.33 on Friday. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.76.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

