Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,377 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $162.06 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $129.51 and a 12-month high of $167.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

