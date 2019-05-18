Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €101.35 ($117.85).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €91.62 ($106.53) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

