Merck KGaA (MRK) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($125.58) target price on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €101.35 ($117.85).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €91.62 ($106.53) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 12 month high of €115.00 ($133.72).

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

