Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.72 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.49 and a twelve month high of $83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 4,121,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $65,946,928.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Davis sold 192,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $15,864,081.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,232 shares in the company, valued at $27,204,512.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 673,712 shares of company stock worth $54,776,448 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

