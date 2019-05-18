Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Holdings in Weatherford International plc (WFT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 69,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFT. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HRT Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 422.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 54,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Weatherford International to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Weatherford International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.63.

Shares of NYSE:WFT opened at $0.06 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.11.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

