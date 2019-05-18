Meggitt (MGGT) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Meggitt from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. HSBC started coverage on Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 645 ($8.43) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.30) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 576.33 ($7.53).

LON:MGGT opened at GBX 526.60 ($6.88) on Tuesday. Meggitt has a 12-month low of GBX 456.10 ($5.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 583.80 ($7.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 23.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 11.35 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Meggitt’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Meggitt’s payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

In other news, insider Tony Wood purchased 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £1,239.42 ($1,619.52). Also, insider Marina Thomas sold 3,813 shares of Meggitt stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.85), for a total value of £19,980.12 ($26,107.57). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 282 shares of company stock worth $153,145.

About Meggitt

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

