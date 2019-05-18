Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Brainstorm reported 1Q19 with a net loss of ~($5M) and $6.2M in cash on the balance sheet, excluding commitments from the CIRM and IIA grants of a combined $4M.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $5.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

