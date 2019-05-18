Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI)

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
“Brainstorm reported 1Q19 with a net loss of ~($5M) and $6.2M in cash on the balance sheet, excluding commitments from the CIRM and IIA grants of a combined $4M.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.
Shares of NASDAQ BCLI opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $5.35.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.
